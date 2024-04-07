The Rock Discusses Potential Return to the Ring Following WrestleMania 40 Performance

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a triumphant comeback at WWE WrestleMania 40, The Rock secured a victory against Cody Rhodes, marking his in-ring return. At the subsequent press conference, he opened up about his rigorous preparation for the match, which included setting up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California, and Georgia to ensure he remained in top form.

When probed about the possibility of stepping back into the WWE ring for more matches, The Rock hinted at future appearances, stating, "There might be. I can’t elaborate more on that, but there might be. We’ll see." This comment has sparked widespread speculation among fans and analysts about what the future holds for one of WWE's most iconic figures.

An intriguing moment during the match hinted at a potential rivalry with Reigns, following an accidental spear from the latter. This incident has added fuel to the fire regarding The Rock's future storylines within the WWE universe.

Adding to the night's highlights, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque revealed that WrestleMania 40 shattered previous box office gross records. He reflected on the event as a milestone, declaring, "This is a new time on all levels. A new time, a new era… I see it as the launching point, this is the start. This is the beginning." His remarks underscore the event's significance in ushering in a new era for WWE.