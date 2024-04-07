WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Discusses Initial Conversation with Bianca Belair Upon WWE Signing"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

At WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One, the team of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi emerged victorious against Damage CTRL. In a media conference held after the show, Jade Cargill shared insights into a conversation she had with Bianca Belair shortly after joining WWE. Key points from her comments include:

“When I first signed here, the first person that reached out to me was Bianca, because people try to pin you against one another, and we both sat there and we were like, listen, we are both strong, dominant, black women, and what’s for her is what’s for her, and what’s for me is what’s for me, and we aren’t going to get in each other’s way, we are going to go out there and dominate, and it is what it is. And we understood that and we are all unique in our own way but we’re all similar in our own way as well.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #jade cargill

