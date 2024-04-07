WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Roman Reigns Confirms Ongoing Oral Chemotherapy Treatment During WWE WrestleMania XL Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Roman Reigns Confirms Ongoing Oral Chemotherapy Treatment During WWE WrestleMania XL Press Conference

In a recent statement during the WrestleMania XL press conference, Roman Reigns addressed the comments made by announcer Pat McAfee during Saturday's main event. McAfee had mentioned that Reigns continues to battle leukemia, sparking concern and curiosity among fans.

In October 2018, Roman Reigns took a hiatus from wrestling to focus on his fight against leukemia, returning triumphantly in February 2019 to announce his remission.

Reigns provided a deeper insight into his health condition, revealing that he remains on oral chemotherapy, a treatment he anticipates maintaining for life.

"I'm still on oral chemotherapy, it's a medication that I'm going to have to remain on my entire life most likely -- It's just a part of my personal battle.

He assured fans that the medication doesn't hinder his in-ring ability, "It doesn't affect me, thank God, I'm still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth. As long as I continue to perform, you already know that's at bay. We're good, we're still in remission. It is something that is still part of my life," 


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #roman reigns #pat mcafee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87046/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π