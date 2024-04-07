Roman Reigns Confirms Ongoing Oral Chemotherapy Treatment During WWE WrestleMania XL Press Conference

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a recent statement during the WrestleMania XL press conference, Roman Reigns addressed the comments made by announcer Pat McAfee during Saturday's main event. McAfee had mentioned that Reigns continues to battle leukemia, sparking concern and curiosity among fans.

In October 2018, Roman Reigns took a hiatus from wrestling to focus on his fight against leukemia, returning triumphantly in February 2019 to announce his remission.

Reigns provided a deeper insight into his health condition, revealing that he remains on oral chemotherapy, a treatment he anticipates maintaining for life.

"I'm still on oral chemotherapy, it's a medication that I'm going to have to remain on my entire life most likely -- It's just a part of my personal battle.

He assured fans that the medication doesn't hinder his in-ring ability, "It doesn't affect me, thank God, I'm still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth. As long as I continue to perform, you already know that's at bay. We're good, we're still in remission. It is something that is still part of my life,"