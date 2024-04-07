WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain Documentary Announced

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE is set to offer an unprecedented glimpse into the inner workings of WrestleMania XL with the announcement of an exclusive documentary. Scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the film, titled "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain," promises an intimate look at the preparation and storytelling that shaped this year's monumental event. It will notably cover the controversial decision to cast The Rock in a villainous role and delve into the ongoing saga of Cody Rhodes's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns.

The documentary will feature candid insights from key figures involved in WrestleMania XL. The Rock describes his character's transformation as a rewarding experience, while Triple H suggests that there is magic to be found amidst the chaos of production. Though the exact release time for the documentary remains unspecified, the promotional material indicates a rare opportunity for fans to experience the complexities and creative decisions behind the spectacle of WrestleMania.