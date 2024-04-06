Cody Rhodes Breaks New Ground with PRIME Energy Drink Sponsorship

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Cody Rhodes ,known as "The American Nightmare," has entered into an exclusive sponsorship deal with PRIME Energy Drink, marking a first for WWE Superstars. This historic partnership was officially announced last Friday, with PRIME Energy, co-owned by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and KSI, confirming their collaboration with Rhodes on Saturday. PRIME expressed their enthusiasm about Rhodes joining their ranks, emphasizing the significance of this alliance with a social media post that stated, "Our first WWE Superstar — Welcome to the PRIME family Cody Rhodes," accompanied by the hashtag "#FinishTheStory."

Responding to the announcement on his X account, Rhodes echoed the energy of the partnership, stating, “Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle.” Logan Paul, not one to stay behind, shared his excitement on X as well, commenting, “We wanted Cody. We got Cody,” underlining the targeted nature of this collaboration.

Furthermore, PRIME Energy Drink is set to achieve another milestone as it becomes the first-ever center-ring sponsor at WrestleMania XL, a testament to the evolving landscape of sports entertainment sponsorships. This significant development takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, enhancing the spectacle of WrestleMania XL held this evening and the following Sunday night.

Adrenaline in the soul, adrenaline in the bottle https://t.co/Kdfff3hTxM — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 6, 2024