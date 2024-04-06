Roxanne Perez Wins Women's World Championship at Stand & Deliver 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE NXT Women's World Championship

Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

We shoot to the pre-match video package for one of the co-main events of the evening, which will see the WWE NXT Women's World Championship on-the-line as current title-holder Lyra Valkyria defends against former champion Roxanne Perez.

Back inside the Wells Fargo Center we see a live shot of former STARDOM performer Giulia in the front row. This is the throwback to the WWE NXT big talent signing cameos that we reported about heading into today's premium live event. The theme for the challenger hits and Roxanne Perez with her new attitude makes her way down to the ring.

She settles inside and her entrance tune dies down. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE NXT Women's World Champion Lyra Valkyria. After the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we see these two immediately start to battle it out. Perez settles into the early offensive lead, focusing a large part of her attack on the weakened arm of the champ.

Lyra dumped Perez to ringside while also selling the injured arm. Lyra hit Perez with a wrecking ball dropkick. Perez recovered and hit Lyra’s draped arm with a hip drop. Perez hit Lyra with a Russian Legsweep for a two count. Perez worked on Lyra for a few minutes, focusing on the injured arm. Lyra reversed an elbow stomp with a rollup. Perez hit Lyra with a Sacrifice Armbreaker. Perez hit Lyra with a Hammerlock Suplex for a two count.

Perez went back to torturing Lyra’s arm. Vic noted that the match has been one-sided about 8 minutes in. Lyra rolled up Perez for a two count. Lyra hit Perez with a crossbody, but Perez rolled through and missed a knee drop to the injured arm. Lyra backdropped Perez for a moment of respite. Perez and Lyra took each other out with stereo crossbodies. Lyra got a few nearfalls off a few Northern Lights suplexes. Lyra’s injured arm gave out on her during a suplex attempt.

Lyra hit Perez with a facebuster and then hit a Fisherman Suplex for a two count. Lyra and Perez traded slaps on the top rope. Perez blocked a Sunset Flip by holding onto the top rope. Perez released the ropes and Lyra hit her with a running Sitout Power Bomb for the two count. Perez blocked a dive with a right hand. Perez hit Lyra with a Suicide Dive into a Tornado DDT. Perez hit Lyra with Pop Rocks for the nearfall.

Perez went right at Lyra’s injured arm again, tossing her into the ringposts. The referee separated Perez from Lyra. Perez exposed the bottom joint of the turnbuckle. Tatum Paxley ran to the apron and was punched off by Perez. Lyra avoided a stomp on the injured arm to the buckle joint. Lyra then worked on Perez at ringside with a bunch of kicks. Perez tossed Lyra into Paxley. Perez then tossed Lyra into the ringpost. Perez slammed Lyra’s injured arm into the post.

Perez hit Lyra with a La Mistica into a crossface. Lyra broke it with a rollup. Lyra hit Perez with a Crescent Kick for a nearfall. Lyra crash and burned on a splash. Perez out Lyra in a crossface, which Lyra broke with another pin attempt. Lyra reversed Pop Rocks into a jackknife pin. Both women traded nearfalls. Lyra hit Perez with a snap German Suplex. Perez hit Lyra with a Poisonrana and Pop Rocks. Lyra tried to escape, but Perez rolled Lyra ot the center of the ring.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Women's World Champion: Roxanne Perez