Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley Pick up the Win at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jane, Kiana James & Izzi Dame

After the second title bout of the evening wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see The Meta Four hosts backstage when all hell breaks loose as the super loud Thea Hail screams and yells with her team for the six-woman bout scheduled for the show.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Chase University hits and out comes Thea Hail. She is joined by her tag-team partners Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley. Out next are their opponents for this one, which the commentators describe as typical high school mean girls, the trio of Jacy Jane, Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dame and Henley started the match with Dame hitting Henley with a backbreaker. James tagged in and kept Henley on the mat with strikes. Jordan helped Henley escape to tag in Hail who hit Dame with a diving crossbody. Jordan hit James with a nice corkscrew plancha. Hail then accidentally hit Osborne with a trust fall after Jayne pulled him in the way. The heels used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Hail.

Hail used a judo roll to get Jordan in the match. Jordan swarmed her opponents with quick strikes. Jordan hit Jayne with a flatliner. Dame managed to gain control. The heels cut the ring in half on Jordan for a few minutes. Barrett noted that a handful of women in the match are in their early developmental stage in terms of their training. Jordan managed to dive and bring in Henley for a hot tag. Henley rallied with hand strikes on Dame. Henley hit Jayne with a tornado flatliner.

Henley hit Dame with a jump kick. Henley dragged James into a suplex for a two count. James and Henley brawled to the top rope. James hit Henley with a Super Spanish Fly for the nearfall. Dame hit Henley with a Flapjack. James hit Henley with the 401k. Jayne hit Henley with a runing knee. Hail broke up the pin. Hail slammed James to the mat. Dame caught Hail and dumped her to ringside, but Duke was there for the catch. Jordan hit the heels at ringside with a Triangle Moonsault.

Hail tagged in and told Jayne to suck it. Jayne couldn’t tag out due to Jordan taking them out with a moonsault. Hail and Jordan traded hands. Jayne hit Hail with a Yakuza kick. Hail came back with a Thesz Press. Hail hit Jayne with an Exploder Suplex. Jayne slammed Hail into the buckle for a nearfall. Jayne dumped Hail to the apron to block a Kimura. James tripped up Hail. Dame tagged in. Hail avoided a big boot. Dame blocked Hail’s DDT. Hail put Dame in a Kimura for the submission win.

Winners: Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley