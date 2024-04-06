The Wolf Dogs Retain WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships at Stand & Deliver 2024

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships

The Wolf Dogs (C) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

The Meta-Four start things off on the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 open. We shoot to an elaborate cold open video package to get us ready for the main show. After it wraps up, we return inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. once again where Vic Joseph, Booker T and Wade Barrett once again welcome us to the show.

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for our first competitors involved in our opening bout. Out comes the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer for their big WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championship opportunity. They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the reigning champs.

The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin make their way out together with the belts wrapped around their waists. As they get close to the ringside area, we see Axiom and Frazer hit dives from the ring to the floor to start this one off with a bang. They head back in the ring and follow-up with another big diving spot.

Back inside the ring, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Axiom and Bron Breakker kick things off for their respective teams. Axiom and Nathan Frazer hit a double drop kick on him, and then he tags out. Corbin comes in and Frazer, who is now the legal man for the challengers, hits a tornado DDT and a drop kick to the belly of the big man.

Corbin takes over after that, flattening Frazer and slowing him down before going to work on him with the first prolonged offensive run for the champs thus far in the bout. Frazer hits a shot that buys him enough time to leap over and tag Axiom back in. Axiom hits a wild kick and goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out at the count of two.

From there, Baron hits a big slam on Axiom, followed by a suplex, to take back control of the offense. Breakker tags back in and shows off his speed as the fastest man to run the ropes in the business, running over Axiom with a Steiner-Line clothesline and letting out a war scream that gets the fans in Philly to pop.

Breakker has Axiom down and seemingly out, but pulls him up on the pin attempt and yells, "Not yet!" Axiom hits a big Spanish Fly to slow down Breakker. On the floor, Axiom and Frazer hit some wild spots near the commentary desks. After this, they go on a crazy offensive run that culminates with Frazer hitting a Phoenix Splash for a super close near fall on Corbin, which Breakker just barely breaks up.

From there, Corbin hit his End of Days on Axiom and then goes for it on Frazer, but lets him go in mid-air as Breakker sprints through him with his trademark Spear for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin retain the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships. After the opening bout wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break.

Winners and STILL WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Wolf Dogs