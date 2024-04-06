Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results from Saturday, April 6, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live from 11-4pm on Peacock.

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER RESULTS (4/6/2024)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena flashes on the screen to get us started as always.

We then shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. where Megan Morant, Sam Roberts and Arianna Grace welcome us to the Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 pre-show.

After the trio of hosts finish their introductions, they begin running down the advertised lineup for today's WWE NXT premium live event. We head into our first video package telling the story leading up to a match scheduled for the show, as the road to Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women's Championship is shown.

Once the package wraps up, we return to the pre-show hosts, who give their thoughts on the bout as we see live shots of Valkyria and Perez arriving to the building earlier today.

Next, the talk shifts to the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championship match on the card, with The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defending against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. We see the route the challengers took to earn the shot.

From there, Morant, Roberts and Grace begin previewing the NXT North American Championship Triple-Threat match, with Oba Femi defending against Dijak and Josh Briggs. A "Tale of the Tape" graphic is shown on the screen as the hosts talk about the size and attributes of these three big boys.

Backstage, we see a live shot of Shawn Spears with an insanely focused look in his eyes as he gets ready to open up the show with the lone pre-show match scheduled against Joe Gacy.

A video blog is shown of The Wolf Dogs, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, goofing off in the WWE NXT's version of the MJF and Adam Cole story line from recent AEW memory. For some reason, we see some hype for WrestleMania XL's six-woman bout with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL.

Following a quick commercial time out, we return to footage from last night that shows Tony D'Angelo in the city at night time talking about the significance of his NXT Championship opportunity against Ilja Dragunov today. The Family walks up and they all stand around the famous Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia.

Back live inside the Wells Fargo Center, someone decided to have mercy on the viewing audience at home, as Arianna Grace has been replaced on the hosting trio, with Ridge Holland now standing alongside Megan Morant and Sam Roberts to talk about the NXT Championship showdown between Dragunov and D'Angelo.

Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy

After that, we are sent down to the ringside area for a special three-man commentary team for today's show. On the call are Vic Joseph, Booker T and Wade Barrett. They set the stage for our first match of the evening. On that note, Shawn Spears' theme hits and out he comes.

Next, the theme for Joe Gacy plays and as always, the camera angle flips upside down as the wild man heads to the ring. Half way to the ring, Gacy is attacked from behind by Ridge Holland, who blasts him with a steel chair shot before walking away.

After Gacy recovers, he agrees to wrestle because he's crazy. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gacy dumped Spears to ringside and hit him with a suicide dive. Spears pounced on the top rope to hit Gacy with a German Superplex. Spears then whipped Gacy into the ring post.

On commentary, Vic noted that Spears was focising on Gacy’s back. Gacy and Spears traded strong style chops. Spears flipped Gacy over into a Boston Crab. Gacy got to the bottom rope for the break. There was actually dueling chants for both men. Gacy punched Spears off the top rope. Spears reversed a crossbody into a two count.

Gacy came back with a suplex. Gacy rallied with right hands and running forearms. Gacy folded Spears with a Saito Suplex. Gacy dominated for a stretch. Gacy hit Spears with a Lionsault for a nearfall. Spears used his forearms to block a Suicide Dive. Spears put Gacy in a tree of woe in the center of the ropes.

Spears hit Gacy and then body slammed him on the apron. Spears draped Gacy on the top rope and hit him with a Hangman DDT for a two count. Both men traded multiple counters with Gacy getting a rollup for a two count. Gacy hit Spears with a Uranage for a really close nearfall. Gacy kicked Spears on the apron and followed up with a running Senton.

Spears avoided a swanton and hit Gacy with the Pedigree. Spears kicked out at two. Spears blocked a handstand lariat. Gacy escaped a DVD attempt and hit Spears with the handstand lariat for the clean win. After the match, we are sent back to the hosting panel, who send us into the video package for the Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes main event before wrapping things up.

Winner: Joe Gacy

WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships

The Wolf Dogs (C) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

The Meta-Four start things off on the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 open. We shoot to an elaborate cold open video package to get us ready for the main show. After it wraps up, we return inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. once again where Vic Joseph, Booker T and Wade Barrett once again welcome us to the show.

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for our first competitors involved in our opening bout. Out comes the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer for their big WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championship opportunity. They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the reigning champs.

The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin make their way out together with the belts wrapped around their waists. As they get close to the ringside area, we see Axiom and Frazer hit dives from the ring to the floor to start this one off with a bang. They head back in the ring and follow-up with another big diving spot.

Back inside the ring, the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Axiom and Bron Breakker kick things off for their respective teams. Axiom and Nathan Frazer hit a double drop kick on him, and then he tags out. Corbin comes in and Frazer, who is now the legal man for the challengers, hits a tornado DDT and a drop kick to the belly of the big man.

Corbin takes over after that, flattening Frazer and slowing him down before going to work on him with the first prolonged offensive run for the champs thus far in the bout. Frazer hits a shot that buys him enough time to leap over and tag Axiom back in. Axiom hits a wild kick and goes for the cover, but Corbin kicks out at the count of two.

From there, Baron hits a big slam on Axiom, followed by a suplex, to take back control of the offense. Breakker tags back in and shows off his speed as the fastest man to run the ropes in the business, running over Axiom with a Steiner-Line clothesline and letting out a war scream that gets the fans in Philly to pop.

Breakker has Axiom down and seemingly out, but pulls him up on the pin attempt and yells, "Not yet!" Axiom hits a big Spanish Fly to slow down Breakker. On the floor, Axiom and Frazer hit some wild spots near the commentary desks. After this, they go on a crazy offensive run that culminates with Frazer hitting a Phoenix Splash for a super close near fall on Corbin, which Breakker just barely breaks up.

From there, Corbin hit his End of Days on Axiom and then goes for it on Frazer, but lets him go in mid-air as Breakker sprints through him with his trademark Spear for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin retain the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships. After the opening bout wraps up, we head into a quick commercial break.

Winners and STILL WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions: The Wolf Dogs

WWE NXT North American Championship

Oba Femi (C) vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs

In our second premium live event bout of the evening, third overall, we get another championship contest, as the WWE NXT North American Championship will be on-the-line. After the pre-match video package wraps up, we return live inside Wells Fargo Center backstage where WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 Hosts The Meta-Four are talking.

They tell Oro Mensah he's the perfect person to set up the next bout, but as he does, the door he is standing in front of us swings open and knocks him out. Oba Femi walks through like nothing happened. Back inside the arena, the theme for Dijak hits and the camera shot turns black-and-white as he makes his way to the ring.

Out next is the second of the two challengers for this triple-threat title tilt, Josh Briggs. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The entrance tune for the reigning, defending NXT North American Champion Oba Femi hits and out he comes to the cool entrance that sees the fans doing the loud chants on-tune with the beat of his theme.

Now things officially get off-and-running with this one as the bell sounds to get us started. Straight out of the gate we see Briggs and Dijak working together to take out the big man Femi. They hit him with some big power double-team spots and then start focusing on each other.

One crazy spot sees Oba Femi laid out while sitting on a computer chair. Josh Briggs gets Dijak on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. He hits a huge hip-toss that sends Dijak flipping over and crashing onto Femi in the chair, which goes through the commentary desk at ringside.

The fans roar upon seeing this and then break into a loud "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" chant. Back in the ring, the action continues and builds to Dijak and Briggs working together once again, hitting a huge double choke slam on Femi. Dijak takes Briggs to the tip-top rope and hits a JBL-esque lariat that turns Dijak inside-out as they both go crashing to the mat way down below.

Dijak avoids being pinned afterwards, so the action continues. Femi gets Dijak on his shoulders while Dijak has Briggs up for a Death Valley Driver. Femi leans to the side and slams Dijak down as Dijak simaltaneously flips Briggs over in mid-air to complete his Death Valley Driver on the way down. The crowd, and even Vic Joseph, react huge to that high spot.

Dijak seemed to have this one finished off. He goes for the cover on Femi, but Briggs goes for a moonsault. Dijak moves and Briggs hits Femi with the moonsault and then stands up and gets taken out by Dijak. Dijak nearly had Femi finished off, but Briggs yanks the referee out to the floor to stop this one from ending. Fans loudly boo and chant "Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!"

Dijak hits a dive over the ropes to splash onto Briggs on the floor, turning the "Bullsh*t!" chants to "This is Awesome!" chants. On the floor, Briggs spears Femi through the barricade, but then turns into Dijak, who hits a Feast Your Eyes on him. Back in the ring, Dijak goes for his finisher again and once again connects.

He goes for the cover but Femi grabs him by the throat right as the ref was about to count to three. Femi hoists him up and power bombs him onto Briggs for the cover and the win. With the victory, Oba Femi retains his NXT North American Championship in what was an excellent match.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jane, Kiana James & Izzi Dame

After the second title bout of the evening wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see The Meta Four hosts backstage when all hell breaks loose as the super loud Thea Hail screams and yells with her team for the six-woman bout scheduled for the show.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Chase University hits and out comes Thea Hail. She is joined by her tag-team partners Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley. Out next are their opponents for this one, which the commentators describe as typical high school mean girls, the trio of Jacy Jane, Kiana James and Izzi Dame.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Dame and Henley started the match with Dame hitting Henley with a backbreaker. James tagged in and kept Henley on the mat with strikes. Jordan helped Henley escape to tag in Hail who hit Dame with a diving crossbody. Jordan hit James with a nice corkscrew plancha. Hail then accidentally hit Osborne with a trust fall after Jayne pulled him in the way. The heels used quick tags to cut the ring in half on Hail.

Hail used a judo roll to get Jordan in the match. Jordan swarmed her opponents with quick strikes. Jordan hit Jayne with a flatliner. Dame managed to gain control. The heels cut the ring in half on Jordan for a few minutes. Barrett noted that a handful of women in the match are in their early developmental stage in terms of their training. Jordan managed to dive and bring in Henley for a hot tag. Henley rallied with hand strikes on Dame. Henley hit Jayne with a tornado flatliner.

Henley hit Dame with a jump kick. Henley dragged James into a suplex for a two count. James and Henley brawled to the top rope. James hit Henley with a Super Spanish Fly for the nearfall. Dame hit Henley with a Flapjack. James hit Henley with the 401k. Jayne hit Henley with a runing knee. Hail broke up the pin. Hail slammed James to the mat. Dame caught Hail and dumped her to ringside, but Duke was there for the catch. Jordan hit the heels at ringside with a Triangle Moonsault.

Hail tagged in and told Jayne to suck it. Jayne couldn’t tag out due to Jordan taking them out with a moonsault. Hail and Jordan traded hands. Jayne hit Hail with a Yakuza kick. Hail came back with a Thesz Press. Hail hit Jayne with an Exploder Suplex. Jayne slammed Hail into the buckle for a nearfall. Jayne dumped Hail to the apron to block a Kimura. James tripped up Hail. Dame tagged in. Hail avoided a big boot. Dame blocked Hail’s DDT. Hail put Dame in a Kimura for the submission win.

Winners: Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley

WWE NXT Women's North American Championship Introduced

After the six-woman tag-team bout and before the WWE NXT Women's Championship showdown between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT G.M. appeared in her office in a segment where she announced that the brand would soon be introducing a new championship to the women's division. With that said, the camera angle panned out to show Ava showing off the WWE NXT Women's North American Championship title belt.

WWE NXT Women's World Championship

Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Roxanne Perez

We shoot to the pre-match video package for one of the co-main events of the evening, which will see the WWE NXT Women's World Championship on-the-line as current title-holder Lyra Valkyria defends against former champion Roxanne Perez.

Back inside the Wells Fargo Center we see a live shot of former STARDOM performer Giulia in the front row. This is the throwback to the WWE NXT big talent signing cameos that we reported about heading into today's premium live event.

The theme for the challenger hits and Roxanne Perez with her new attitude makes her way down to the ring. She settles inside and her entrance tune dies down. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE NXT Women's World Champion Lyra Valkyria.

After the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running, we see these two immediately start to battle it out. Perez settles into the early offensive lead, focusing a large part of her attack on the weakened arm of the champ, which she softened up with a vicious attack recently on WWE NXT.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Women's World Champion: Roxanne Perez

