NJPW Announces 2024 Best of the Super Junior 31 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2024

NJPW Announces 2024 Best of the Super Junior 31 Lineup

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) has officially announced the competitors for the eagerly anticipated Best of the Super Junior 31 Tournament. Set to begin on May 11 in Chiba, Japan, this year’s tournament will showcase 20 talented wrestlers, including four newcomers making their debut in this prestigious event.

- SHO (7th entry, 7th consecutive. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion at time of writing). Career PB: 6-3 (2020)

- Hiromu Takahashi (9th entry, 5th consecutive. 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 winner)

- Ryusuke Taguchi (21st entry, 19th consecutive. 2012 winner)

- El Desperado (8th entry, 5th conseuctive) Career PB: runner-up (2020, 2022)

- Kevin Knight (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) Career PB: 3-6 (2023)

- YOH (7th entry, 4th consecutive) Career PB: Runner-up (2021)

- BUSHI (12th entry, 9th consecutive) Career PB: 6-3 (2019)

- Titan (5th entry, 3rd consecutive) Career PB: Runner-up (2023)

- TJP (4th entry, 3rd consecutive) Career PB: 4-5 (2022, 2023)

- Francesco Akira (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive) Career PB: 4-5 (2022, 2023)

- DOUKI (6th entry, 6th consecutive) Career PB: 3-6 (2022, 2023)

- Robbie Eagles (6th entry, 6th consecutive) career PB: 5-4 (2019, 2022, 2023)

- Taiji Ishimori (8th entry, 7th consecutive) Career PB: runner-up (2018)

- Yoshinobu Kanemaru (7th entry, 4th consecutive) Career PB: 4-3 (2017)

- Clark Connors (3rd entry, 3rd consecutive) IWGP Junior Heravyweight Tag Champion at time of writing Career PB:4-5 (2022, 2023)

- Drilla Moloney (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) IWGP Junior Heravyweight Tag Champion at time of writing Career PB:4-5 (2023)

- Kosei Fujita (debut entry)

- Blake Christian (debut entry)

- Ninja Mack (debut entry)

- HAYATA (debut entry)


