Tony Khan Responds to The Boys' Release Controversy

In the ongoing dialogue surrounding the release of former Ring of Honor (ROH) wrestlers, The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate), ROH Owner Tony Khan recently addressed the duo's public comments on their departure from the promotion. The Tates had previously voiced concerns over alleged miscommunications regarding their travel arrangements, leading to accusations from Khan about their reliability. During a media scrum following the ROH Supercard of Honor, Khan offered his perspective, emphasizing his openness to future collaborations despite past issues.

Khan revealed, "I have not seen their exact statement," in response to inquiries about The Boys' remarks on their release. He continued, underscoring his commitment to his initial stance, "After the show, I heard a little bit of this as I was coming back. I stand by what I said." Khan, who has helmed ROH for two years, acknowledged his role in re-integrating The Boys into ROH, expressing his personal and professional admiration for their work alongside Dalton Castle.

"I like their presentation with Dalton and I like them both personally, I’ve had a lot of good experiences with them. I would be open to working with them again in the future," Khan stated, reflecting on the positive contributions The Boys have made during his tenure. Despite acknowledging "two sides to that story," Khan remained unmoved by the Tates' recent statements, hinting at unresolved issues from both his experiences and those inherited from ROH's previous administration.

Khan also commented on the value The Boys added to Dalton Castle's act, clarifying his position on the travel disputes that have marred their professional relationship. "Even with The Boys, I disagree with the point on travel...that there hadn’t been a couple of times where they didn’t make it and it made me change stuff. On the other hand, I really like both of them," Khan elaborated, suggesting a separation between personal regard and professional disagreements.