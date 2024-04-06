Mike Tyson And Ric Flair To Unveil Their Cannabis Business Secrets And Hot Stories

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference recently announced through a press release that legendary boxing figure Mike Tyson, alongside WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, will reveal the secrets behind their successful Cannabis ventures, as well as share compelling anecdotes from their experiences. This much-anticipated reveal will take place at a premier conference in Florida, scheduled for the 16th and 17th of April.

For further details, refer to the complete press release provided below:

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair to Unveil Cannabis Business Secrets and Hot Stories at Top Conference in Florida, April 16-17

HOLLYWOOD, FL, April 5, 2024 — The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is thrilled to announce an extraordinary session on international expansion and brand licensing featuring legendary sports icons and cannabis entrepreneurs Mike Tyson and Ric Flair. The event, set to take place on April 16-17 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, will shine a spotlight on the global cannabis market, exploring new frontiers from Thailand to emerging markets in the United States, such as New Mexico and New York.

As representatives of Carma Holdco and their respective brands, TYSON 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip, Tyson and Flair will delve into their latest ventures, including a groundbreaking seeds collaboration, innovative product launches like Night Bites and Wooooo! Energy, cannabis coffee shops, and a unique Futurola partnership. The discussion will also cover new products from renowned figures in the industry, such as Ric and famed rapper Future, showcasing the dynamic evolution of cannabis branding and marketing.

Mike Tyson, in his characteristic candid style, will share intriguing anecdotes from his experiences with cannabis and reflect on what inspired him to enter the industry.

“I have been going to Benzinga Cannabis events for a few years now. I am looking forward to coming back this year. This is the place to network and get serious about the cannabis business. Come meet us in Florida,” said Tyson.

Ric Flair, known for his charismatic presence and influence in the wrestling world and beyond, is set to delve into his odyssey with cannabis. Ric will shed light on his recent forays into the cannabis industry, showcasing the launch of innovative products and collaborations. Meanwhile, Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma Holdco, will offer insights into the strategies behind international brand licensing and expansion, providing valuable lessons for businesses looking to navigate the complex global cannabis market.

Don’t miss the networking and learning opportunity of the year! Connect directly with industry leaders and key decision-makers, hear and learn from insiders with massive knowledge of the space and anticipate policy shifts that could greatly affect your business. Get your discounted tickets here now or apply to exhibit to get the most out of this event.

The Mike Tyson and Ric Flair panel will focus on the importance of strategic partnerships, cultural adaptation, and regulatory navigation in the international cannabis space. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for cannabis brands venturing beyond their home markets.

This session is a must-attend for industry professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs interested in the global cannabis economy. It promises to be an enlightening discussion filled with practical insights, forward-thinking strategies, and engaging stories from two of the most influential figures in sports and cannabis.

Seize this opportunity to learn from the best in the business and to network with leaders shaping the future of the cannabis industry. Get your discounted tickets here now or apply to exhibit to get the most out of this event.

About the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America’s premier gathering for cannabis entrepreneurs and investors, offering an unparalleled platform for networking, deal-making, and insights into the future of the sector.

For tickets and more information, visit bzcannabis.com.