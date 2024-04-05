Title Match and More Announced For AEW Rampage on April 12

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

A TNT Championship match is on the horizon for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, following an official announcement made during this week's broadcast. The highly anticipated clash, which was recorded on Wednesday night at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, is set to feature an "Open House Rules" bout for the esteemed TNT Championship.

The confrontation is scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024, airing on TNT at 10/9c, where "Legit" Leyla Hirsch will challenge the current titleholder, Julia Hart of The House of Black, for the championship in an "Open House Rules" match. The match was arranged after Hirsch challenged Hart to the title match during a backstage interview with Lexy Nair. Despite Hart securing a victory later in the evening, she responded to Hirsch's challenge by promising that Hirsch's return to AEW television would not go according to plan, insisting that "The House always wins."

In addition to the championship match, next week's AEW Rampage will also see Zak Knight, Saraya's brother, promising to strip "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker of everything, setting the stage for another must-watch episode.

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch lays out a challenge for NEXT WEEK on Rampage!



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@LegitLeyla | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/ZNQnaL5QgU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2024