Change Announced for Scheduled WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

During the April 5, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, a shocking revelation unfolded as Dragon Lee was found to have been assaulted backstage by an unidentified assailant. The scene quickly escalated as Carlito discovered Lee, prompting the arrival of WWE officials and Rey Mysterio to assess the situation.

The night progressed with high-octane action as Elektra Lopez secured a victory over Zelina Vega. In a surprising turn of events following the match, Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar launched a ruthless attack on Rey Mysterio. Amidst the chaos, Andrade, initially standing with Legado Del Fantasma, took a stand against his associates, siding with Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega to fend off the attackers.

In a subsequent announcement that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, it was confirmed that Andrade would replace the injured Dragon Lee, teaming up with Rey Mysterio to face Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 40, setting the stage for what promises to be a must-see match.