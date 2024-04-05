Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, April 5, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/5/2024)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme song and opening video airs to get this week's show started as always. We then shoot inside Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada, where Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels

The lights in the building go out and then we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for The House of Black. Out comes Malakai Black accompanied by Buddy Matthews to kick things off in the ring with our first match of the evening on this week's one-hour episode of AEW Rampage.

After Black settles in the ring, his music dies down and ring announcer Bobby Cruise gets back on the mic to introduce his opponent, already in the ring, "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our opening contest. We see Malakai dominate straight out of the gate.

Daniels tries fighting back, but some big kicks in a variety of styles from The House of Black leader prevents him from gaining any ground. After Malakai starts to take back over again, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as our opening match of the evening continues.

As we settle back in from the mid-match commercial time out, we see Malakai still dominating the action. "The Fallen Angel" finally fires up for a bit of a comeback, but ultimately, Black ends his night early and picks up what was a pretty easy victory to kick off this week's show.

Winner: Malakai Black

AEW International Championship Eliminator

Roderick Strong (C) vs. London Lightning

We head to another commercial break after the Black-Daniels bout wraps up. When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for The Undisputed Kingdom. Out comes AEW International Champion Roderick Strong accompanied as always by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

After he settles in the ring for this scheduled AEW International Championship Eliminator bout, we see Roderick Strong get on the microphone. He addresses his opponent for this title eliminator bout, London Lightning, who is already in the ring. He asks why his mom named him after a stupid city that isn't known for anything.

Lightning gives a pretty typical generic baby face response, thanking the fans in his hometown and his mom on the couch for supporting him. Strong says he's even dumber than he thought. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Strong jumps off to a strong start. Pun intended.

London gets a big hope spot at one point that sees the local crowd erupt with a big pop. Strong quickly takes back over. London gets in another big spot and the commentators have a field day with the "Lightning strikes twice!" lines. He heads to the top-rope, but Bennett and Taven block him from splashing onto Strong.

Back in the ring, London is distracted by Taven and Bennett on the floor, so he stops working over Strong and hits a slingshot splash onto the tag team on the floor at ringside. This leads to Wardlow, who pops up out of nowhere, turning London inside-out with a big shot. He feeds him back to Strong in the ring, who picks up the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adroa

After the post-match celebration from The Undisputed Kingdom wraps up in the ring, we head backstage to Lexy Nair, who is standing by with the returning "Legit" Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch mentions competing in ROH as of late and says she's back in AEW with her sights set on capturing gold.

She goes on to issue a challenge to the reigning TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart of The House of Black for an "Open House Rules" match for next week's show.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Serena Deeb's entrance tune. Out comes the number five ranked contender in the AEW women's division. She settles inside the ring for her scheduled one-on-one showdown against The Infantry's Trish Adora, who is already in the ring.

On that note, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with women's singles action in our third match of the evening. Deeb gets off to a strong start as fans chant "Deeb! Deeb! Deeb!" We see "The Professor" take Trish to school for the first few minutes.

Trish Adora starts to fight back and sends Deeb out to the floor. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this one-on-one women's showdown. When we return, we see Adora still in the offensive driver's seat, but not for long.

Deeb takes over again on offense, which sees her connect with a dragon-screw across the ropes, tearing at the knee of The Infantry member and softening her up for her finisher. The two trade shots after Adora hits a Full Nelson Bomb. Deeb takes back over and gets a modified Boston Crab for the win.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Final Four Elimination Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Keith vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, Alex Marvez is standing by with Saraya, Harley Cameron and Zak Knight for a backstage interview. Saraya says Marvez is trying to stare at Harley's breasts. They get him out of the picture and Saraya takes over control of the microphone.

Saraya talks directly into the camera in fired-up-fashion, telling Ruby Soho how she feels betrayed by her because she always treated her like a best friend. Zak Knight ends up getting on the stick to make a violent promise that he will "take everything" from "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker next week.

Back inside the arena, the commentators get us ready for our final match of the evening as the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions as Daniel Garcia, "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith, Action Andretti and Komander each make their respective ring entrance, in that order.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this week's AEW Rampage Final Four Elimination Match. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Keith get pinned and he is the first to be eliminated.

The referee tells "The Bounty Hunter" to exit the ring and head to the back so the main event Final Four Elimination can continue with the final three competitors -- Garcia, Andretti and Komander. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from our final commercial time out of the evening, we see our main event still in progress, with Andretti and Garcia fighting on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Andretti hits a Death Valley Driver to Garcia from there and then a moonsault to the floor.

Komander knocks Andretti out to the floor and then from the ring apron, springboards up for a middle rope moonsault to Andretti and Garcia on the floor. Back in the ring, Andretti hits a big spot and follows up with a Cutter. After he connects with his finisher, Komander is pinned and eliminated.

We're down to the final two in this Final Four Elimination headline bout of the week, as Komander heads to the back while Andretti and Garcia continue to battle it out in the ring. The crowd comes to life as Garcia starts to fight from underneath back into competitive form.

As he takes over, we hear "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard singing his praises on special guest commentary. The two trade big moves and near match-ending submissions, but in the end it is Garcia who manages to emerge victorious, picking up the victory by last eliminating Andretti with a knee bar submission. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Daniel Garcia