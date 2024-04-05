WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision: Claudio Castagnoli Set to Face The Butcher

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 05, 2024

AEW Collision: Claudio Castagnoli Set to Face The Butcher

All Elite Wrestling has officially scheduled a clash between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher for the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. Due to NCAA basketball broadcasting, the episode will air at an exceptional time of 11:30 PM ET. Below is the latest card update:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR challenges Top Flight

- A tag team battle featuring Chris Jericho & HOOK against Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

- A showdown between Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander

- The anticipated bout between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher

