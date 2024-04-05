AEW Collision: Claudio Castagnoli Set to Face The Butcher

💬 Join Our WrestleMania XL Discord ::.
All Elite Wrestling has officially scheduled a clash between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher for the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. Due to NCAA basketball broadcasting, the episode will air at an exceptional time of 11:30 PM ET. Below is the latest card update:
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: FTR challenges Top Flight
- A tag team battle featuring Chris Jericho & HOOK against Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
- A showdown between Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander
- The anticipated bout between Claudio Castagnoli and The Butcher
