WWE Live 2024 Tour Just Got Bigger: 22 More Dates Announced!

WWE has officially expanded its WWE Live 2024 Tour, unveiling 22 additional dates. The announcement was made through a press release on Friday, providing fans with a comprehensive look at the extended schedule and further details.

Individual Tickets for Money In The Bank On Sale Friday, April 12

STAMFORD, Conn., April 5, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 22 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including individual tickets for Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 6, go on sale next Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local.

Friday, June 21, 2024

Chicago – Friday Night Smackdown – Allstate Arena

Friday, June 28, 2024

New York – Friday Night Smackdown – Madison Square Garden

Friday, July 5, 2024

Toronto – Friday Night SmackDown (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Toronto – Money in the Bank (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Toronto – NXT Heatwave (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena

Monday, August 5, 2024

Baltimore – Monday Night RAW – CFG Bank Arena

Monday, August 12, 2024

Austin, Texas – Monday Night RAW – Moody Center

Friday, August 16, 2024

Orlando, Fla. – Friday Night Smackdown – KIA Center

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Lakeland, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – RP Funding Center

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Ft Myers, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – Hertz Arena

Monday, August 19, 2024

Ft Lauderdale, Fla. – Monday Night RAW – Amerant Bank Arena

Friday, August 23, 2024

Washington D.C. – Friday Night Smackdown – Capital One Arena