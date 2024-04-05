WWE Live 2024 Tour Just Got Bigger: 22 More Dates Announced!

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast
WWE has officially expanded its WWE Live 2024 Tour, unveiling 22 additional dates. The announcement was made through a press release on Friday, providing fans with a comprehensive look at the extended schedule and further details.
Individual Tickets for Money In The Bank On Sale Friday, April 12
STAMFORD, Conn., April 5, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 22 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including individual tickets for Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 6, go on sale next Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local.
Friday, June 21, 2024
Chicago – Friday Night Smackdown – Allstate Arena
Friday, June 28, 2024
New York – Friday Night Smackdown – Madison Square Garden
Friday, July 5, 2024
Toronto – Friday Night SmackDown (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Toronto – Money in the Bank (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Toronto – NXT Heatwave (Individual Tickets) – Scotiabank Arena
Monday, August 5, 2024
Baltimore – Monday Night RAW – CFG Bank Arena
Monday, August 12, 2024
Austin, Texas – Monday Night RAW – Moody Center
Friday, August 16, 2024
Orlando, Fla. – Friday Night Smackdown – KIA Center
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Lakeland, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – RP Funding Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Ft Myers, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – Hertz Arena
Monday, August 19, 2024
Ft Lauderdale, Fla. – Monday Night RAW – Amerant Bank Arena
Friday, August 23, 2024
Washington D.C. – Friday Night Smackdown – Capital One Arena
