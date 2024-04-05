Wrestling Star Teddy Hart Wanted Again After Skipping Court Date in Florida

Edward “Teddy Hart” Annis is once again on the law enforcement radar after failing to appear at a court hearing in Titusville, Florida, yesterday. The seasoned professional wrestler found himself under arrest on July 15, 2023, facing charges for possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Both charges are considered third-degree felonies in Florida.

Annis previously missed a court appearance on February 8, leading to a bench warrant for his arrest. In response, his legal team filed a motion on March 13 to quash the bench warrant, claiming Annis was hospitalized during the scheduled court date and unable to communicate with his lawyer. The motion faced no opposition from the prosecution, resulting in the revocation of the bench warrant on March 14.

However, Annis's absence from the court on Thursday has prompted the issuance of another warrant for his arrest, this time with a bond set at $4,000.

Details of Annis's arrest last July were outlined in a police report obtained by PWInsider.com. The report, prepared by Officer Eduardo Gonzales, documents the arrest at 3500 Cheney Highway on July 15, 2023.

--

On Friday, July 14, 2023, at approximately 2309 hours, I observed a gray 2022 Ford Mustang bearing tag BM67ZT, traveling eastbound on Cheney Highway at a high rate of speed. I observed the vehicle enter the left turn lane at the intersection of Cheney Highway and South Street. The vehicle then failed to obey the steady red arrow, and initiated a left hand turn, around another vehicle, and began to travel west on Cheney Highway. After observing the high rate of speed and the failure to obey a steady red signal, I initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of 3500 Cheney Highway.

Immediately upon contact with the driver, identified as Edward Ellsworth Annis, and the front seat passenger, identified as Brenda Shoun, I smelled the overbearing odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the passenger compartment of the vehicle. As I requested the registration and insurance information for the vehicle, Brenda opened the glove compartment which was directly in front of her. As Brenda opened the glove compartment, I observed an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment. Upon the arrival of backup, I requested Edward and Brenda exit the vehicle.

As Brenda exited the vehicle, I observed several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake on the seat where Brenda was seated. I asked if either of the individuals possessed a medical marijuana card, and Edward stated he had one, but did not have it on him. Brenda stated to me she was the renter of the vehicle. I asked Brenda for consent to search the vehicle and she was very apprehensive to provide me with either a yes or no answer. I informed Brenda that I was only asking for consent out of a courtesy to her, as I had already developed probable cause due to the loose leaf marijuana I observed on the seat of her vehicle, as well as the unsealed medical marijuana container I observed in the glove compartment. It should be noted the loose leaf marijuana I located on Brenda’s seat later field tested presumptive positive for the presence of high-THC marijuana. I attempted to locate a history of Edward’s medical marijuana card and was unsuccessful.

Upon searching the center console of the vehicle, I located a black plastic glasses case. Upon opening the case, I located a small zip-loc baggie of red pills, and a small baggie of red powder. As I brought the glasses case to my vehicle in order to conduct field tests on the substances, Edward made a spontaneous utterance that the pills located inside the bag, as well as the powder, is a “proprietary blend of vitamins” and that he would “need that back”. Both the pills and the powder field tested presumptive positive for the presence of MDMA. It should be noted Edward knew the location of the baggies containing the substances without me asking him. Edward only saw me walk to my vehicle with the glasses case in my hand. I continued the search of the vehicle and located a small white fanny-pack with the American flag on the front. As Edward saw me reach for the bag, he immediately exclaimed “that’s her bag” referring to Brenda.

Upon opening the front pocket of the bag, I located both a USA and a Canadian passport, both with Edward’s information and photograph. I also located 2 small vials inside of the bag, one labeled “Masteron” and the other labeled “Testosterone Cypionate”. I recognized the names of the medications as anabolic steroids. Upon taking the items outside of the fanny pack, Edward immediately exclaimed “I have a prescription for those”. I also located a zip-loc bag containing a blue powder inside of the fanny pack with Edward’s passports. The blue powder later field tested presumptive positive for the presence of MDMA. It should be noted I located several more empty or opened and partially emptied medical marijuana containers inside of the vehicle during the course of the search.

Edward was placed under arrest at this time. In a post-Miranda statement I later obtained at the Titusville Police Department, Edward stated the powders and pills were a “proprietary blend” of MDMA-C. Edward also stated “he has no problem admitting the bag was his.”