AEW Has Plans to Rehire Wrestler Released on April 1st, 2024

In a recent update, it was reported that a total of ten individuals were released from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as of April 1st, 2024, with Anthony Henry being among those affected. However, there seems to be a twist in Henry's story following a media call concerning the upcoming 2024 ROH Supercard of Honor.

AEW President Tony Khan expressed his anticipation for Henry's return to the ring following his recovery. Khan elaborated on the situation, highlighting the inherent risks of AEW talent participating in independent wrestling events.

“I really like Anthony and his team, The Workhorsemen. Anthony got injured on an independent show. I do think when our wrestlers, there’s a double-edged sword here, when we book independent shows, injuries can happen, and there’s a risk to that, and they can affect the wrestler’s career, and frankly, here in AEW, it changes our plans, or in ROH, it can change our plans when the talent get injured here, and by the same token, it changes our plans when people get injured on the outside. Any time anybody gets injured here, I feel responsible, and when it happens on the independents, it’s a challenging gray area. I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect and think about it. Anthony’s gonna be healing up soon, and I’ve thought about it, and Anthony’s gonna come back to AEW and ROH when he’s cleared, which is gonna be pretty soon, and I think we’ve worked something good out. So I’d like to have Anthony back in AEW/ROH.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

Henry commented on the news on X:

“What a week! Obviously, I was not happy with what happened earlier in the week. However, I am estatic about being back! I believe in the locker room at AEW and cannot wait to be back in action. To those who voiced their support for me this week: thank you from the bottom of my heart. I never knew that what I do impacted so many. I’ve never had anyone rally behind me like that. It is an unreal feeling. I love you all. See you soon!”