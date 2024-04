Final Card for ROH Supercard Of Honor 2024

The ROH Supercard of Honor is scheduled to air globally on HonorClub tonight at 7 PM Eastern Time. Fans can access this highly anticipated event with an Honor Club subscription for just $9.99.

The event will be hosted at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, and will feature a marquee matchup with ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston defending his title against Mark Briscoe. Below is the complete lineup for the event:

ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe

ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Hikaru Shida

ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Lee Johnson

ROH Women's TV Championship Tournament Finals: Queen Aminata vs. Billie Starkz

ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

Fight Without Honor: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

Mina Shirakawa, Maika, & Mei Seira vs. AZM, Tam Nakano, & Saya Kamitani

Angelico & Serpentico vs. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. TBA