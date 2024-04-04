Triple H Reveals Who Will Sing The National Anthem At WrestleMania 40

In a recent announcement made by WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, it has been confirmed that Coco Jones, the Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform the National Anthem at WrestleMania 40, marking the official commencement of the highly anticipated weekend.
The event is also expected to feature a host of celebrity appearances, with rumors suggesting the participation of Jason Kelce, the retired NFL luminary, and the distinguished actress Drew Barrymore. Furthermore, WWE has hinted at special appearances by renowned rappers Meek Mill and Lil Wayne, adding to the star-studded lineup for the event.
Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Lo13x7u2Y— Triple H (@TripleH) April 4, 2024
⚡ Brent Tate Clashes With Tony Khan Over AEW Departure Claims
A former AEW talent has openly contested remarks made by AEW President Tony Khan regarding recent personnel releases within the organization [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 04, 2024 05:40PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com