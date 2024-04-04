Triple H Reveals Who Will Sing The National Anthem At WrestleMania 40

In a recent announcement made by WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, it has been confirmed that Coco Jones, the Grammy Award-winning artist, will perform the National Anthem at WrestleMania 40, marking the official commencement of the highly anticipated weekend.

The event is also expected to feature a host of celebrity appearances, with rumors suggesting the participation of Jason Kelce, the retired NFL luminary, and the distinguished actress Drew Barrymore. Furthermore, WWE has hinted at special appearances by renowned rappers Meek Mill and Lil Wayne, adding to the star-studded lineup for the event.