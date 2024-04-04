WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Brent Tate Clashes With Tony Khan Over AEW Departure Claims

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

Brent Tate Clashes With Tony Khan Over AEW Departure Claims

A former AEW talent has openly contested remarks made by AEW President Tony Khan regarding recent personnel releases within the organization. Among those no longer with AEW are Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, Anthony Henry, Dalton Castle's Boys, Slim J, Gravity, Jose The Assistant, Parker Boudreaux, and Jora Johl.

In a recent ROH Supercard of Honor media call, Khan elaborated on the departures, specifically noting Anthony Henry's future return post-recovery from a broken jaw and attributing the release of The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) to their repeated absences from work. Contrary to Khan's assertion, Brent Tate disputed the claim on social media, stating, “Far from true”.

We’ll update you soon. 

MJF Light-Heartedly Requests The Rock to 'Steer Clear' Following Artwork Share from His Ex

In a recent Twitter post, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spotlighted artwork by Naomi Rosenblum that depicted a moment from the previous week's R [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2024 01:54PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #the boys #brent tate

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86971/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π