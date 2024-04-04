Brent Tate Clashes With Tony Khan Over AEW Departure Claims

A former AEW talent has openly contested remarks made by AEW President Tony Khan regarding recent personnel releases within the organization. Among those no longer with AEW are Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, Anthony Henry, Dalton Castle's Boys, Slim J, Gravity, Jose The Assistant, Parker Boudreaux, and Jora Johl.

In a recent ROH Supercard of Honor media call, Khan elaborated on the departures, specifically noting Anthony Henry's future return post-recovery from a broken jaw and attributing the release of The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) to their repeated absences from work. Contrary to Khan's assertion, Brent Tate disputed the claim on social media, stating, “Far from true”.

