'Hot Stuff' Eddie Gilbert to Be Honored with Hall of Fame Induction

"Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert is set to be posthumously inducted into the Independent Wrestling Hall of Fame, as announced by Game Changer Wrestling. The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 7th in Philadelphia, PA, and will be available for live streaming on YouTube at no charge. Gilbert's illustrious career and contributions to professional wrestling will be celebrated alongside other notable inductees, including Steve Corino, The Briscoes, Kevin Hogan, Sabu, Trent Acid, and Mercedes Martinez.
