Cody Rhodes Teases Brandi's Presence at WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

In a recent discussion on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes shared insights into the potential appearance of his wife, Brandi, at WrestleMania 40. While uncertain about the exact role she might play at the event, Rhodes assured that fans could expect to see her in some capacity.

"I don’t know if involved is the right way to put it. I wouldn’t want her to be in harms way. I do think you will see Brandi at WrestleMania. To me, that will mean a lot. That woman got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation. Everyone knows who they are that was involved. If ever there was a moment for her to feel like a princess and feel like somebody who did a lot more for us. There are so many people working at AEW who she was the one that said their name. She was the one wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong. How she was treated after the departure, this is not by any company, just in general, it pissed me off to this day. She had a great experience last year, she felt that love again. I look forward to that. I could not do this without her."

Source: Fightful for transcription
