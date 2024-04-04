WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision SPOILERS For 4/6/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2024

AEW recorded this week's edition of Collision on Wednesday at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Here are the spoilers for Saturday's broadcast at 11:30 pm ET, as reported by F4Wonline.com:

FTR defeated Top Flight to advance to the finals of the AEW Tag Team title tournament where they will face The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty in the finals.

PAC defeated a local competitor. Post-match, PAC cut a promo saying he would take things into his own hands, challenging Kazuchika Okada.

Chris Jericho & Hook defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Post-match, Anthony Ogogo came out and helped Shane Taylor Promotions attack both Jericho and Hook.

House of Black defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, and Bryan Keith. Post-match, Adam Copeland came out, but was attacked by The House of Black. Mark Briscoe and FTR tried to make the save but were jumped by The Young Bucks.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Trish Adora. Post-match, Serena Deeb stared down Sakazaki after the match.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Komander


