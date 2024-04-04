AEW Collision SPOILERS For 4/6/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW recorded this week's edition of Collision on Wednesday at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Here are the spoilers for Saturday's broadcast at 11:30 pm ET, as reported by F4Wonline.com:

FTR defeated Top Flight to advance to the finals of the AEW Tag Team title tournament where they will face The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty in the finals.

PAC defeated a local competitor. Post-match, PAC cut a promo saying he would take things into his own hands, challenging Kazuchika Okada.

Chris Jericho & Hook defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Post-match, Anthony Ogogo came out and helped Shane Taylor Promotions attack both Jericho and Hook.

House of Black defeated Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, and Bryan Keith. Post-match, Adam Copeland came out, but was attacked by The House of Black. Mark Briscoe and FTR tried to make the save but were jumped by The Young Bucks.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Trish Adora. Post-match, Serena Deeb stared down Sakazaki after the match.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Komander