Tony Schiavone Responds with Indifference to CM Punk's Recent Comments

In a recent discussion, CM Punk shed light on an alleged backstage altercation at AEW All In 2023 involving himself, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan. Within the narrative, Punk recalls an incident where AEW announcer Tony Schiavone played a significant role. Punk detailed, "I’m sitting in catering, minding my own business, and Tony Schiavone comes and gets me, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I really need your help.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘Jack is cussing me out. Mike Mansury, Daryl from Production and cussing out the Doctor.’ I’ve explained before, ‘you all need to handle this Because if you don’t, I’m going to handle it, and you’re not going to like the way I handle it.’ Prophetic words. So he’s begging me, now please. He drives me out of catering.”

When questioned about Punk’s remarks, Schiavone expressed indifference, stating, "I really don’t give a sht about it. I’m not going to get into this. I know what he said and let him continue to talk if he wants. That’s all I got. I don’t give a sht. That’s all I can say. I can’t get into that. It would be stupid for me to get into that. I have no idea what he said with the exception of someone who told me, ‘Oh, he brought up your name and here’s what he said’, and I went, ‘So what. So f**king what.’”

Schiavone further clarified his stance, "If he was critical of me, people would say, ‘Oh, Schiavone on his podcast is going to defend himself.’ I have nothing to defend."