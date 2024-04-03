Drew Gulak Responds to Ronda Rousey's Backstage Misconduct Allegations

Subsequent to Ronda Rousey leveling allegations of improper behavior against Drew Gulak within the confines of WWE's backstage environment, Gulak has formally responded with a statement.

The text of Gulak's statement is as follows:

"Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap."

