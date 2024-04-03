WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew Gulak Responds to Ronda Rousey's Backstage Misconduct Allegations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

Subsequent to Ronda Rousey leveling allegations of improper behavior against Drew Gulak within the confines of WWE's backstage environment, Gulak has formally responded with a statement.

The text of Gulak's statement is as follows:

"Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap."

Read Ronda Rousey's comments here:

Ronda Rousey Accuses WWE Superstar Of Inappropriate Conduct Backstage

As she promotes her new autobiography, Ronda Rousey shares insights from her stint in WWE, casting a critical eye on the organization and it [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2024 08:15AM


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #drew gulak

