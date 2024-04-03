C4 Energy has officially partnered with WWE, marking a significant business collaboration. As unveiled in a press release on Wednesday, C4 Energy is now recognized as the official energy drink sponsor of WWE. This partnership extends to the sponsorship of the WrestleMania Skycam, which will be featured during the two-night premium live event this upcoming weekend.

For a comprehensive overview of this partnership, including all pertinent details, refer to the full announcement below.

C4 ENERGY NAMED FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK PARTNER OF WWE

C4 Energy to Serve As First-Ever Sponsor of WrestleMania Skycam

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2024 – Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership that will see C4 Ultimate Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, become the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE.

As the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE, C4 will receive prominent branding and exposure across a wide range of WWE properties and premium live events, including WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 where it will serve as the first-ever sponsor of the WrestleMania Skycam which returns to offer the WWE Universe a unique viewing experience. In addition, C4 will be the presenting partner of the WrestleMania XL Night 2 press conference and WWE’s multi-day talent tryout as part of WrestleMania Week. C4 and WWE will also continue to collaborate across WWE, WWE Superstar and C4-branded social and digital channels to create exclusive and original content.