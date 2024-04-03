"I Don’t Care": Eddie Kingston’s Reaction to CM Punk's AEW Blast

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk delivered a candid critique of his experiences in AEW, casting a shadow over his tenure with the organization. Responding to Punk's comments, Eddie Kingston, in a dialogue with Unlikely, took a stance of deliberate indifference. Kingston emphasized his lack of concern regarding Punk's opinions, highlighting Punk's current non-affiliation with AEW as the primary reason for his disinterest.

“He don’t work for us. I don’t give a fuck. Honestly. He don’t work for AEW, so I don’t care. I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk. I don’t care. I know other people do, but I really don’t give a fuck because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way, but then I would just let it go and go, ‘that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing.’ He ain’t me and I ain’t him. I don’t care what he does.“