WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

"I Don’t Care": Eddie Kingston’s Reaction to CM Punk's AEW Blast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

"I Don’t Care": Eddie Kingston’s Reaction to CM Punk's AEW Blast

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk delivered a candid critique of his experiences in AEW, casting a shadow over his tenure with the organization. Responding to Punk's comments, Eddie Kingston, in a dialogue with Unlikely, took a stance of deliberate indifference. Kingston emphasized his lack of concern regarding Punk's opinions, highlighting Punk's current non-affiliation with AEW as the primary reason for his disinterest.

“He don’t work for us. I don’t give a fuck. Honestly. He don’t work for AEW, so I don’t care. I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk. I don’t care. I know other people do, but I really don’t give a fuck because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way, but then I would just let it go and go, ‘that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing.’ He ain’t me and I ain’t him. I don’t care what he does.“

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #eddie kingston #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86952/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π