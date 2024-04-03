Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to air a fresh episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, further setting the stage for the upcoming Dynasty event later this month. Viewers can look forward to an action-packed lineup featuring:

- The semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, where The Young Bucks will face off against Best Friends.

- A #1 contender's match for the AEW Women’s World Championship between Thunder Rosa and Mariah May.

- Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

- Jay White vs. Daddy Ass.

- A contract signing segment with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, promising high tension.

- Chris Jericho is slated to confront HOOK.