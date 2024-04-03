WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to air a fresh episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, further setting the stage for the upcoming Dynasty event later this month. Viewers can look forward to an action-packed lineup featuring:

- The semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, where The Young Bucks will face off against Best Friends.

- A #1 contender's match for the AEW Women’s World Championship between Thunder Rosa and Mariah May.

-  Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

- Jay White vs. Daddy Ass.

- A contract signing segment with Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland, promising high tension.

- Chris Jericho is slated to confront HOOK.

Gravity Issues Statement Regarding His AEW Release

Another wrestler has spoken out following a wave of releases from AEW and ROH this week, expanding the list of talents who have publicly add [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2024 10:09AM


