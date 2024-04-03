SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio to Broadcast Several Live Episodes from WWE World in Philadelphia

As WrestleMania XL Week approaches, WWE World is gearing up to be the epicenter of wrestling entertainment, offering fans an immersive experience like no other. This year, the lineup is more thrilling than ever, featuring appearances by WWE Superstars, live broadcasts of The Pat McAfee Show, engaging WWE 2K video game tournaments, and a variety of other interactive events and activities.

Adding to the excitement, WWE World will play host to a special live broadcast of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. This highly anticipated event will feature wrestling legends Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, and Dave LeGreca, who will bring their unique insights and electric energy to the live audience from April 4th to April 8th.

For full details on this electrifying addition to WrestleMania XL Week and more on what WWE World has to offer, read the complete announcement below.

SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” to Broadcast Live from Philadelphia for WrestleMania



Multiple live shows hosted by Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer – April 4-8 – will be open to wrestling fans in Philly to attend

New York – April 2, 2024 – SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” hosts Dave LaGreca, Mark Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer will host a series of shows from Philadelphia, April 4-8, as the wrestling world comes to the City of Brotherly Love for one of WWE’s biggest annual events – WrestleMania.

These special episodes of “Busted Open” will be open for the public to attend as the hosts preview the two-night WrestleMania event taking place at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Thursday, April 4, LaGreca, Henry, Bully and Dreamer will tape the “Masters Class” edition of the “Busted Open” podcast from Xfinity Live near Lincoln Financial Field from 5-6 pm ET.

On Monday, April 8, “Busted Open” will air live from 9 am – noon ET at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Dave, Mark, Bully and Tommy will recap the weekend’s events.

Throughout the year “Busted Open” airs Monday-Sunday from 9 am – noon ET on the SiriusXM Fight Nation channel, available to subscribers in their cars (channel 156) and streaming on the SiriusXM app. The show delivers the latest news, analysis and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling. A portion of “Busted Open” is also available as a podcast on YouTube (@BustedOpenPodcast) or wherever listeners get their podcasts.

For more information on SiriusXM Fight Nation, including audio clips, host bios and a schedule of programming, please visit SiriusXM.com/FightNationSXM. Follow Busted Open on Twitter @BustedOpenRadio.

