WrestleMania XL Go-Home Show Sees Rise in WWE Raw Viewership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which aired on April 1, 2024, and served as the final build-up to WrestleMania XL, saw a notable increase in viewership, drawing an average of 1.78 million viewers, according to F4WOnline.com. This represents a significant uptick from the previous week's episode, which attracted 1.68 million viewers.

The episode, broadcasted from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, experienced a rise in the key demographic of 18-to-49-year-olds, securing a 0.59 rating, an improvement over the 0.57 rating achieved by the March 25th show in Chicago, Illinois.

Despite stiff competition, including two NCAA Elite Eight women's college basketball tournament games and their pre-game show, WWE Monday Night Raw managed to claim the fourth spot for the night on cable television.

Highlighting the broadcast was a strong, commercial-free first hour that captivated 1.95 million viewers with a 0.65 rating among the 18-49 demographic. Viewership slightly declined in the subsequent hours, with the second hour attracting 1.76 million viewers and the third hour 1.64 million viewers.

The Barclays Center, having sold out for the event, played host to stellar appearances from WWE superstars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, all contributing to the momentum leading into WrestleMania XL.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

