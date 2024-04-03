WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gravity Issues Statement Regarding His AEW Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2024

Another wrestler has spoken out following a wave of releases from AEW and ROH this week, expanding the list of talents who have publicly addressed their departures.

AEW witnessed a notable roster shake-up as ten wrestlers and personalities were let go, including The Tate Twins (Dalton Castle’s Boys), Anthony Henry, Dasha Fuentes, Gravity, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, Jose The Assistant, Jora Johl, and Stu Grayson.

Following these announcements, several of the released individuals, such as Slim J, Anthony Henry, and Jose The Assistant, took to their social media platforms to share their reactions.

Adding to this dialogue, Gravity has now also shared his sentiments about leaving the company. The masked wrestler expressed his feelings on X, thanking both AEW and Tony Khan for the opportunities provided during his tenure. His message, translated into English, conveyed gratitude for the experiences and learnings he gained while part of the company.

“I just can say thank you AEW and thank you Mr. Tony Khan for this time in the company,” Gravity wrote via X in a post that was translated to English. “I am grateful for the moments I was able to experience being within the company and for all the learning I took away!”

He concluded, “It’s time to continue my path and see what destiny has for me!”


