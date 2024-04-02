Jeff Hardy Soon Set To Be Cleared For AEW Return

In a recent update regarding the status of All Elite Wrestling's high-flying sensation, Jeff Hardy, fans have received some hopeful news about his return to the ring. Jeff Hardy, a beloved figure in the wrestling world, has been sidelined since February following an in-ring incident that resulted in a broken nose. This unfortunate injury occurred during a match on AEW's Rampage, where he faced off against Sammy Guevara.

Matt Hardy, Jeff's brother and one-half of the iconic Hardy Boyz, provided insights into Jeff's recovery process during an exclusive interview with WrestleZone. According to Matt, Jeff Hardy is on the mend and could be medically cleared to make his AEW return in approximately four weeks. This update is eagerly anticipated by fans and colleagues alike, who have missed Jeff's electrifying presence in the squared circle.

The incident that led to Jeff Hardy's injury involved Sammy Guevara, who has faced repercussions from AEW for his role in the events of that Rampage match. Guevara has been notably absent from AEW programming since mid-February, following a suspension by the organization.

"He’s doing okay. Yeah, his vision issues are good. He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery, so he’s still got three or four more weeks before he will be cleared to return."