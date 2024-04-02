WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anthony Henry Reflects on AEW Release: 'I Am Devastated'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

In the latest wave of releases from AEW, Anthony Henry was confirmed to be among those let go. Henry has since taken to social media to express his feelings about the departure. His statement reads:

“The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a #workhorsemen”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2024


