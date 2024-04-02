Anthony Henry Reflects on AEW Release: 'I Am Devastated'

In the latest wave of releases from AEW, Anthony Henry was confirmed to be among those let go. Henry has since taken to social media to express his feelings about the departure. His statement reads:
“The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a #workhorsemen”
The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it.— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) April 2, 2024
I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated.
Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen
⚡ Slim J Shares His Thoughts on Recent AEW Departure
Wrestler Slim J has been officially released by AEW, marking the end of his tenure with the wrestling organization. In a heartfelt message s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2024 02:07PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com