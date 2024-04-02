Anthony Henry Reflects on AEW Release: 'I Am Devastated'

In the latest wave of releases from AEW, Anthony Henry was confirmed to be among those let go. Henry has since taken to social media to express his feelings about the departure. His statement reads:

“The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a #workhorsemen”