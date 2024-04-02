Slim J Shares His Thoughts on Recent AEW Departure

Wrestler Slim J has been officially released by AEW, marking the end of his tenure with the wrestling organization. In a heartfelt message shared across social media platforms, Slim J expressed his thoughts on the departure and extended gratitude towards his colleagues, fans, and supporters. His statement shines a light on his professional journey, personal challenges, and future aspirations.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have worked for AEW. Unfortunately, yesterday was no April fools joke," Slim J began, acknowledging his release from the company. He continued by thanking individuals who had a significant impact on his career, "I appreciate @AriyaDaivari for always bringing my name up and believing in me. @CapriceColeman, you always put me over. As did @WilliamBehrens. Thank you."

Slim J didn't shy away from addressing the support he received from fans, despite acknowledging the shortcomings of his wrestling gimmick, "Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn’t though." His commitment to wrestling while balancing a shoot job throughout his contracts with AEW underscored his dedication and the financial pressures he faced, "I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I’ve always been far from that in real life. Promise that."

The wrestler also opened up about his personal motivations and the impact of his career on his family life, "All I wanted to do once I was signed was to get my wife and daughter out of the shithole we live in. They’re my everything by far. I failed." However, Slim J remained determined to persevere, concluding his statement with a powerful declaration of resilience, "Does it mean I quit? Not at all. Mouths to feed and I’m broke asf. So I’m looking for a second, second job. Stop sleeping on me."