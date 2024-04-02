NWA Makes Triumphant Return to Philadelphia for Milestone 76th Anniversary Bash

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has officially declared its grand return to Philadelphia, marking the occasion with the celebration of its 76th anniversary. This landmark event, dubbed NWA 76, is slated to ignite the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 31.
Fans eager to be part of this historic moment can secure their tickets by visiting the NWA’s official website, ensuring their spot in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of action.
The rumors are true. We'll see you in Philadelphia.— NWA (@nwa) April 2, 2024
🎟️https://t.co/yWysZfdt0E pic.twitter.com/nurZvpgfvO
