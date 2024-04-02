WWE Is Heading to Scotland with SmackDown and Clash At the Castle Events

WWE has unveiled plans to make a grand return to the UK, with Glasgow set to host an electrifying edition of Friday Night SmackDown on June 14, closely followed by the historic Clash At the Castle: Scotland on June 15.

This announcement comes on the heels of the highly successful Clash At the Castle event, which captivated audiences at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in September 2022, setting new records in the process.

For the first time ever, Scotland will play host to a WWE premium live event, with the Clash At the Castle: Scotland slated to dazzle fans at the OVO Hydro, a venue renowned for its electric atmosphere.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.

“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. Starting today at 11:00 a.m. BST, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public.

More information on ticket availability will be announced in the coming days. To learn more please sick with WWE.com.