AEW Stars Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2024

In a shake-up, AEW has reportedly parted ways with several wrestlers this Monday. The list of departed talent includes The Tate Twins, also known as Dalton Castle's Boys, Anthony Henry, Stu Grayson, and Dasha Fuentes, as reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp added more names to the list, reporting that Gravity, Parker Boudreaux, Jose The Assistant, Jora Johl, and Slim J have also been released.

Johnson elaborated on the situation, stating, "In speaking to several sources, we are told AEW is currently evaluating their talent roster and making cuts to benefit both the company and the talents. The belief is the released talents would be 100% free agents immediately." This move appears to be part of AEW's strategy to streamline their roster, offering the departing talents the opportunity to explore their careers as free agents immediately.

CM Punk Frankly Addresses His Controversies in AEW

In a revealing interview on The MMA Hour, Punk openly discussed his tumultuous time with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and his interactions with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2024 03:23PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew

