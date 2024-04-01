WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Announces Historic WWE Raw Achievement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

In an exciting announcement , Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, has made a significant revelation about the latest edition of Raw. Hosted at the prestigious Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, this episode not only serves as the final lead-up to the much-anticipated WrestleMania 40 premium live event but also sets a new benchmark for the organization. According to Triple H, the event has secured its place in the history books by achieving the largest domestic gate ever recorded for the red brand.

Taking to social media to share this remarkable achievement, Triple H expressed his enthusiasm and the company's pride in reaching such a milestone. He stated, “We’re not even a full day into #WrestleMania Week, and the @WWEUniverse is already smashing records. Tonight’s #WWERaw in Brooklyn will be the largest domestic gate in the history of the red brand. @barclayscenter.” This landmark event underscores WWE's enduring popularity and its ability to continuously attract and captivate fans across the nation.


Tags: #wwe #raw #triple h #paul levesque

