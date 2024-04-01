WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Philadelphia Street Fight Set For Night Two Of WWE WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media to reveal a major addition to the WWE WrestleMania 40 lineup for its second night. The announcement detailed a high-octane six-man tag team match featuring Bobby Lashley teaming up with the Street Profits to take on the formidable trio of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain.

But the stakes were raised even higher with Aldis's subsequent revelation. Embracing the spirit of the event's host city, Philadelphia, the match is set to be a Philadelphia Street Fight. This no-holds-barred stipulation promises to deliver an unforgettable clash, tapping into the city's storied history of hardcore wrestling.

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #nick aldis #street fight

