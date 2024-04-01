Philadelphia Street Fight Set For Night Two Of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media to reveal a major addition to the WWE WrestleMania 40 lineup for its second night. The announcement detailed a high-octane six-man tag team match featuring Bobby Lashley teaming up with the Street Profits to take on the formidable trio of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain.

But the stakes were raised even higher with Aldis's subsequent revelation. Embracing the spirit of the event's host city, Philadelphia, the match is set to be a Philadelphia Street Fight. This no-holds-barred stipulation promises to deliver an unforgettable clash, tapping into the city's storied history of hardcore wrestling.