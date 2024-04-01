Triple H Declares WWE is Experiencing a New Era Comparable to the Legendary "Attitude Era"

In a revealing conversation on "Sneaker Shopping" with Complex’s Joe La Puma, Paul "Triple H" Levesque reflected on the evolution and significance of WWE WrestleMania as it approaches its 40th anniversary. Triple H marveled at the journey, noting, "You just look back and you go, forty years," emphasizing the milestone of four decades leading up to WrestleMania 40. He shared insights into the industry's dynamism, recognizing a parallel to past eras, "The business is probably…I can look at it different now. I just said a minute ago, we didn’t know it was the Attitude Era at the time. Having lived through that, I can look at right now and say we’re in another era like that. People won’t put a tag on it. We didn’t call it the Attitude Era in the Attitude Era. They’ll put a tag on it later, whatever it is."

Triple H expressed confidence in the current momentum of WWE, citing sell-outs and high engagement as indicators of its "white-hot level." The excitement around WrestleMania 40 is further fueled by the participation of high-profile personalities such as Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Rock, whose involvement signifies the event's prominence. Triple H emphasized, "But if we can maintain, we’re in that same white-hot level of everything’s sold out, everything we’re doing is just clicking. You see, Travis Scott wanting to come in, Bad Bunny wrestling with us, The Rock coming back. Rock’s got a busy schedule. If wrestling’s on the down, he ain’t coming in. So you see that. You see that excitement. WrestleMania 40 will be massive, and we’re gonna do everything we can to make it the biggest WrestleMania in history."