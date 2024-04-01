CM Punk Reflects on Last Encounter with Vince McMahon

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, CM Punk was frank about the allegations made against former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

CM Punk also delved into the complex emotions surrounding his relationship with Chris Benoit, acknowledging their friendship but also condemning Benoit's actions unequivocally. "Obviously, fuck him," Punk stated. Regarding McMahon, Punk expressed a lack of initial suspicion towards the accusations against Vince but admitted that, in hindsight, he could envision McMahon being capable of such actions. "It's sad, he ruined his life ruining other people's lives," Punk noted.

Reflecting on his only sighting of Vince McMahon at Titan Towers since their encounter, Punk humorously told Ariel Helwani, "I think some stuff came up." He criticized the lack of positivity within the situation and, although not fully versed in all the allegations, found the text messages he read indefensible.

Punk expressed shock at McMahon's carelessness in leaving a written record of his actions, describing it as "horrific." He emphasized the importance of focusing efforts on making reparations and amending the harm caused, highlighting the presence of victims in the scenario. "I'm shocked at how dumb he was, writing stuff down, and leaving a paper trail. It's horrific. I think all the energy should be done to make reparations and amends—there are victims here," Punk concluded.