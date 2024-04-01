WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leaked: New Photos of WWE WrestleMania XL Set Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

Leaked: New Photos of WWE WrestleMania XL Set Design

This week, more images have continued to leak online that shows a crew working on the set design for WWE’s upcoming two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Featured below is another special first look at the set design being constructed inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. for WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

 


