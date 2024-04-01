WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ortiz Sidelined with Torn Pec

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

AEW Star Ortiz Sidelined with Torn Pec

In a recent revelation during Isiah Kassidy's latest video blog, AEW's seasoned wrestler Ortiz shared that he has fallen victim to an unfortunate injury. The announcement came directly from Ortiz himself in a candid moment on Kassidy's vlog, where he detailed the nature and extent of his setback. The injury, a torn pectoral muscle, was seemingly the result of a seemingly routine move gone awry—a clothesline.

“I’m injured,” Ortiz disclosed, expressing the reality of the physical toll wrestling can exact. “I’m injured. I’m about to get surgery in two weeks. It was just from a clothesline. I tore a pec. I tore my pec from a clothesline,” he elaborated, shedding light on the incident that led to his current predicament.

Ortiz also humorously remarked on the cause of his injury, attributing it to his physical conditioning. “It’s because I’m too jacked. I’m so jacked my tendons couldn’t keep up,” he quipped. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his recovery and return to the ring. "Two weeks and four months recovery time, and I’ll be back," Ortiz confidently stated, looking ahead to his comeback.

