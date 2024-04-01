WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

You Won’t Believe What Ronda Rousey Said About Her Last WWE Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 01, 2024

You Won’t Believe What Ronda Rousey Said About Her Last WWE Match

In a passage from her latest publication, "Our Fight," Ronda Rousey shares insights on her encounter with Shayna Baszler during her last WWE appearance at Summerslam 2023.

“In that moment, in the ring, every single thing made sense, every motion anticipated and capitalized on, not because it was scripted but because it wasn’t. Shayna and I flowed from one spot to the next because we knew how to fight, how to make it real, how to make it make sense. For the very last time, I loved every second of it.

Somewhere in the crowd, I heard the rumblings of ‘This is boring.’ But the fans weren’t able to sync up from around the stadium and the chant died. I didn’t even care. I expected the fans weren’t going to understand. They weren’t going to appreciate it. If anything, making them sit through it was my last ‘f*ck you’ to them and the company. But it was the match that we wanted it to be. It was a match that I was proud of. That’s all that mattered.” 

ECW to Make a Return on Netflix in 2025 with an MMA Focus

In recent developments surrounding WWE WrestleMania 40, there's been rampant speculation about a "mystery slot" on the event's card. Fans ha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2024 06:21AM

Source: ITRWrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86916/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π