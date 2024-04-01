You Won’t Believe What Ronda Rousey Said About Her Last WWE Match

In a passage from her latest publication, "Our Fight," Ronda Rousey shares insights on her encounter with Shayna Baszler during her last WWE appearance at Summerslam 2023.

“In that moment, in the ring, every single thing made sense, every motion anticipated and capitalized on, not because it was scripted but because it wasn’t. Shayna and I flowed from one spot to the next because we knew how to fight, how to make it real, how to make it make sense. For the very last time, I loved every second of it.

Somewhere in the crowd, I heard the rumblings of ‘This is boring.’ But the fans weren’t able to sync up from around the stadium and the chant died. I didn’t even care. I expected the fans weren’t going to understand. They weren’t going to appreciate it. If anything, making them sit through it was my last ‘f*ck you’ to them and the company. But it was the match that we wanted it to be. It was a match that I was proud of. That’s all that mattered.”