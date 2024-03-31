WWE Rumored to Stage a 'Philadelphia Street Fight' at WrestleMania 40

As the excitement for WWE WrestleMania 40 intensifies, the lineup for the grand event has nearly solidified with a total of 12 matches already etched into the official schedule as of Friday evening.

Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com has shed light on the anticipation of a 13th bout being added to the WrestleMania weekend festivities.

This addition aims to balance the two-night extravaganza, with seven matches slated for WrestleMania Saturday and six for WrestleMania Sunday. Meltzer shared insights on the potential match, indicating fans might soon have another showdown to look forward to.

“The only match unannounced was made obvious Friday, with the Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain. As of last week, it was booked to be billed as a Philadelphia Street fight.”

During the latest episode of SmackDown, a backstage ambush unfolded as Karrion Kross and Scarlett launched a surprise attack on Lashley and B-Fab. This unforeseen assault led to a ripple effect later in the evening, where The Street Profits found themselves at a disadvantage. Their focus compromised, they were unable to secure a win against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, primarily due to the distraction stemming from the earlier backstage chaos.