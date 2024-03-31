WWF Attitude Era Star Survives Near-Death Experience

Former WWE star Dennis Knight, known to fans as Mideon during the revered Attitude Era, recently took to Instagram to share a harrowing personal experience that nearly claimed his life. In a candid post, Knight disclosed, "Hi my name is Dennis Knight and this week I almost died! Spent 8 days in the hospital and 48 hours in ICU…with everything I’ve done in my life I would have thought a car accident, OD, or some other result of my lifestyle! But no, my body tried to kill me! I don’t like to talk about my personal life but thanks, I don’t need anything. I have the greatest family who takes care of me! Started with stomach pain that was supposed to be bowel obstruction then went into surgery and found shredded appendix, a hernia, and golf-size bile stone that tore my entire stomach up which is weird because I had gall bladder removal years ago! My blood sugar should be 90 to 120, mine was over 700."

Knight's message wasn't just a recounting of his ordeal but also a poignant reminder of the unpredictability of life. He continued, "The reason for this is to tell your family and God you love them because it might be the last! I love you all and want you to be happy, so take care of yourself and after the worst week of my life, I am grateful to still be here and I love you all...thank you for your time 🥰."