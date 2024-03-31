WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Manchester, New Hampshire 03/30/24

The WWE Road To WrestleMania tour took place at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. The event featured an array of matches.

The opening bout set the tone for the evening, with LA Knight securing a victory over Solo Sikoa in a hard-fought match. The intensity continued to build as The Judgment Day faced off against the New Day, managing to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles in a match that had fans cheering and booing in equal measure.

The sheer size and power of Omos were on full display as he overcame Odyssey Jones, demonstrating why he is considered one of the most formidable competitors in WWE today. In a thrilling four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Title, GUNTHER managed to retain his championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, Jey Uso, and Dominik, in a bout filled with high-flying moves and technical prowess.

The women of WWE showcased their skills in a six-woman tag team match, with Bianca Belair, Michin, and Zelina Vega defeating the formidable team of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane. New Catch Republic also made their mark by defeating Pretty Deadly in a tag team encounter that displayed their chemistry and teamwork.

The WWE World Women’s Title was on the line as Rhea Ripley defended her championship against Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a triple threat match. Ripley's dominance was evident as she managed to retain her title in a display of strength and agility.

The main event saw Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre battle it out in a street fight that was as brutal as it was enthralling. Rhodes emerged victorious, ending the evening on a high note and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next stop on the Road To WrestleMania.