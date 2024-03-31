WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Toni Storm Delivers Unexpected Kiss to Mariah May During AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 31, 2024

On the latest episode of AEW Collision this Saturday, Toni Storm stirred up excitement among fans with an unexpected gesture toward Mariah May. In the midst of a backstage segment, Storm received news that the top two contenders would compete on the upcoming Wednesday's Dynamite, setting the stage for Thunder Rosa to clash with Mariah May for a chance at the women's world title.

Understanding that Mariah May could be the key to thwarting Thunder Rosa's challenge for her title, Storm responded with a surprising kiss. Mariah May appeared to welcome the affectionate act.

Tags: #aew #collision #toni storm #mariah may

