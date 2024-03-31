Toni Storm Delivers Unexpected Kiss to Mariah May During AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Collision this Saturday, Toni Storm stirred up excitement among fans with an unexpected gesture toward Mariah May. In the midst of a backstage segment, Storm received news that the top two contenders would compete on the upcoming Wednesday's Dynamite, setting the stage for Thunder Rosa to clash with Mariah May for a chance at the women's world title.
Understanding that Mariah May could be the key to thwarting Thunder Rosa's challenge for her title, Storm responded with a surprising kiss. Mariah May appeared to welcome the affectionate act.
#AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm reacts to the news that the women with the top 2 records in the Women's Division will clash for a future opportunity for the title!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/eGr3yfazeV
⚡ AEW Dynasty Reveals Trios Match Addition, Full Event Lineup Updated
During the latest episode of AEW Collision, an exciting announcement was made for the upcoming AEW Dynasty event on April 21 in St. Louis. A [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 31, 2024 08:28AM
